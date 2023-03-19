Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,316. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

