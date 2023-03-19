Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 125,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.