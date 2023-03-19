Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

