Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,553 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

