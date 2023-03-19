Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 164 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,050.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,333 shares of company stock worth $600,961 and have sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

