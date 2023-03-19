Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Down 1.8 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

