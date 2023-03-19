Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,186 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

