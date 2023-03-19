Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 254 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.06.

NYSE RH opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average is $274.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

