Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 262 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Shares of TSCO opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

