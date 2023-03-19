Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 408 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

