Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 428 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

