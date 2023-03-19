Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 495 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.