Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

ETSY stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

