Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

