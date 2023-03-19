Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.