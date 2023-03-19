Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.75. Approximately 154,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 780,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$495.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$358,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at C$563,850. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

