GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDS. HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

