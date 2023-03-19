General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,009.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

