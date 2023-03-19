Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Genfit Price Performance

Genfit stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Institutional Trading of Genfit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Genfit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Featured Stories

