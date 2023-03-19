Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

GEN stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The firm has a market cap of £675.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,426.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuit Group Company Profile

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £28,160 ($34,320.54). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Featured Articles

