German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 56,812 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $988.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.