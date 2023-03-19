German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 56,812 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $34.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
German American Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $988.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
See Also
