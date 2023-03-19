Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.01) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.17 ($7.49).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 432.65 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.12).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

