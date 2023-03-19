Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Stock Up 1.6 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
