Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,668 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 3.2% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $98.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

