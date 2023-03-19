Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $201,305.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Globe Life Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of GL stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
