Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $201,305.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Globe Life Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

