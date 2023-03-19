GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 161 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

