Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 10.2 %

GYC stock opened at €7.35 ($7.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.99. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($21.66).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

