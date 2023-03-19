Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 22,324 shares.The stock last traded at $54.20 and had previously closed at $55.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also

