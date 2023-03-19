Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 11,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 261,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Grindr Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindr stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

