Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of GRPN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Groupon has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,632,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 75.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 409,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 23.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

