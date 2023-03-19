Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 193.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of GRPN opened at $4.09 on Friday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Groupon by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,568 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

