Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 172657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

