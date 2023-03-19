GSK (LON:GSK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.20) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.90).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,400.80 ($17.07) on Friday. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,403.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,266.91). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,266.91). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

