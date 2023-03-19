GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

