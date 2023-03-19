Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at $3,221,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

