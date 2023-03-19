GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) PT Raised to C$3.15 at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday.
GURU Organic Energy Price Performance
GURU Organic Energy stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.
