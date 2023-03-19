Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.92 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
