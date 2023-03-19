Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.92 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

