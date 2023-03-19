HC Wainwright Boosts Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $17.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $6.74 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 19,188 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $98,434.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 513,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 120,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

