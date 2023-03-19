HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 282.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ITOS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $14.12 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $502.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

