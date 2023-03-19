Head to Head Analysis: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology 20.85% 3.42% 3.19% Marvell Technology -2.76% 8.46% 5.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Rubicon Technology pays an annual dividend of $11.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 679.0%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Marvell Technology pays out -126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rubicon Technology and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 2 22 0 2.92

Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $58.54, suggesting a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 0.98 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A Marvell Technology $5.92 billion 5.79 -$163.50 million ($0.19) -210.37

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

