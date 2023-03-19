Head-To-Head Contrast: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) vs. Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $5.66 billion 2.57 $800.88 million N/A N/A Hong Kong Technology Venture $402.85 million 1.35 $1.90 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke KPN and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 1 7 0 2.88 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 1 0 0 2.00

Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. is engaged in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It operates under the Ecommerce Business and Technology Business. The Ecommerce Business derives revenue from end-to-end online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services in Hong Kong. The Technology business provides technology solution to the group’s Ecommerce segment or external customer. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.