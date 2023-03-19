Head-To-Head Contrast: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) vs. IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Pharma and IronNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IronNet $27.54 million 1.73 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.14

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IronNet.

Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oncology Pharma and IronNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A IronNet 2 0 0 0 1.00

IronNet has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 497.83%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IronNet beats Oncology Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

