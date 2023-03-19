Head-To-Head Review: Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Anglo American Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Anglo American Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.89 $432.00 million $0.24 75.50 Anglo American Platinum N/A N/A N/A ($8.29) -6.87

This table compares Barrick Gold and Anglo American Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Anglo American Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American Platinum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Anglo American Platinum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.