Head-To-Head Review: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cronos Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 82.69%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Cronos Group.

This table compares Cronos Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -183.60% -10.41% -9.97% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -45.70% -40.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $91.90 million 8.08 -$168.73 million ($0.45) -4.33 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.78) -1.63

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Cronos Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

