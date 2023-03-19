Head-To-Head Survey: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.53 $117.25 million $0.53 29.23

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 18.66% 3.15% 1.81%

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

