Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

