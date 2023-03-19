HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 113,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 350,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Featured Stories

