Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 264,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 342,633 shares.The stock last traded at $44.30 and had previously closed at $44.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.