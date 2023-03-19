HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 35,884 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $17.07.
HilleVax Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
