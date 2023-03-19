Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

HLI opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

